Officer: Partner fired fatal shot moments after loud sound

Young lady Justine Damond called police about an assault. While standing on the driver side of of the squad car talking to officers. Police offer Mohamed Noor shot her while he was sitting in the passenger seat of the squad car. His bullet actually passed by his partner killing this innocent women. Another case of ineptitude by police that has cost someone their life.

