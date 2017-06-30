Newsvine

Florida Supreme Court hears death penalty-prosecutor dispute

The Florida Supreme Court scrutinized a prosecutor over her refusal to seek the death penalty in two dozen murder cases. The case involves whether the Republican governor violated the state constitution by taking 24 murder cases out of the hands of Orlando-area State Attorney Aramis Ayala, who has said capital punishment is costly and drags on for years.

